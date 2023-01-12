Umar explains why Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a step back from MMA: “I’m not surprised.”

It was recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov would be taking another step away from his career in MMA. Umar Nurmagomedov, Kahbib’s cousin, offered further details into this recent news.

Dagestan’s Umar Nurmagomedov is an undefeated UFC fighter who is coached by Khabib. Khabib vacated his UFC lightweight title and retired a few years ago. Since then he began coaching more actively and running Eagle FC. But recently, news came out that he will soon be even further away from MMA.

Umar Nurmagomedov discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov

Umar Nurmagomedov is booked against Raoni Barcelos upcoming on January 14 at a UFC Fight Night event. During a press interview, the Dagestani athlete Umar told Aaron Bronster:

“I don’t think [Khabib Nurmagomedov] can stop, he will still control me and my brother, some other guys, but not the same (way), he doesn’t want to travel, doesn’t want to come to camps and stay with us for a couple of months. I’m not surprised, we knew and we talked about this. We talked, he gave me advice on the fight, cut weight. Everything the same he just stopped, too many flights… I think it will be the same, we will be training together in Dagestan. Nothing changes we (are) brothers.”

From the sounds of it, Khabib Nurmagomedov will remain active in the gym with his fellow fighters but is reducing the amount he is traveling to spend more time with family. Umar continued:

“He will not travel too much and will take care of himself, his family, his mother. This is very hard, traveling too much, cornering everybody, this is not easy. That is why he made the decision and I’m happy for him… I don’t think he can stop, he will still control me and my brother, some other guys, but not the same (way), he doesn’t want to travel, doesn’t want to come to camps and stay with us for a couple of months.” [Transcript courtesy of BJ Penn]