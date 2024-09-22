Umar Nurmagomedov Not Interested in Waiting Until Next Year to Fight Merab Dvalishvili

Umar Nurmagomedov is itching to stay active, even if it means potentially missing a title fight opportunity against the newly crowned UFC bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili.

After defeating ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, UFC announcer and media icon Joe Rogan attempted to get a firm answer from Dvalishvili on whether he would defend his title against Nurmagomedov. The Nurmagomedov clan was sitting ringside, and even the UFC cameras theatrically panned over to him as the question was asked.

However, the new champ wouldn’t allow himself to be directed. He sidestepped the question and instead just spoke on his journey to becoming a champion, highlighting that he is now living his dream.

Umar Nurmagomedov is not eager to wait for a title shot

With a phenomenal record of 18-0, including six victories in the UFC, it is a no-brainer why the UFC would like to fast-track Umar Nurmagomedov to a title shot. That does not even include the legacy behind the Nurmagomedov name and how mega-popular the family is in Russia and Middle Eastern markets.

So, for Dana White and his UFC matchmakers, the fight makes perfect sense on paper. The two fighters even utilize very similar styles, making the fight an intriguing clash. However, waiting around and hoping does not sit well with young Umar Nurmagomedov.

Speaking with Gorilla Energy, Nurmagomedov made it very clear as to what his intentions will be for the near future. “I don’t want to wait until next year; I want to fight,” Nurmagomedov told Gorilla Energy (H/T Sherdog). “Anyone, even if it’s King Kong — let them make weight and we’ll fight. I really don’t care. I don’t want to wait for these guys. I have my own goal. I’m going to be the greatest, so I have to be active!”

Who do you think would win in a fight between Umar Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili?