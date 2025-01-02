Umar Nurmagomedov backed to smash Khabib’s record during UFC run: ‘He can retire undefeated’

Ahead of his title return at UFC 312, unbeaten star, Umar Nurmagomedov has been backed to both end his career in combat sports with his undefeated record in tow — with his manager claiming the Russian can also surpass his cousin, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the promotion’s record books.

Nurmagomedov, the current number two ranked bantamweight challenger, returns to action at UFC 312 in just weeks time in Los Angeles, taking on surging rival and incumbent gold holder, Merab Dvalishvili in a bitter title fight between the duo in California.

Entering his premiere title charge under the umbrella of the UFC in the midst of an impressive 18-fight unbeaten run, Umar Nurmagomedov most recently earned his title fight against Dvalishvili with a shutout unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Cory Sandhagen in Abu Dhabi earlier this summer.

Umar Nurmagomedov tipped to smash Khabib’s unbeaten record by agent

And whilst Dvalishvili has called into firm question whether or not the American Kickboxing Academy staple has actually rubber-stamped his claim to a shot at his championship, Umar Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz claims his client can surpass the unbeaten record of his relation, Khabib by the time his career’s curtain is drawn.

“There’s no doubt in my mind Umar (Nurmagomedov) will be a champion at 135 pounds, and I believe Umar is going to be a champion for a long time,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “I think Umar is the only guy who can really challenge Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) record. He can retire undefeated, 29-0, 30-0. Of course, he has a tough opponent, but I believe Umar is better everywhere.

“Umar is one of the best fighters I’ve ever seen… He is so good everywhere, and he’s so humble and so nice.”

If Nurmagomedov is to beat the unbeaten record of his family-member, Khabib — the Russian star must turn in 30 straight victories without defeat, with the former lightweight kingpin bowing out of combat sports boasting a stunning 29-0 professional record following a submission win over then-interim champion, Justin Gaethje back in 2020 to unify the titles once more.