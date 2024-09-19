Ultimate D*ck Kicking Championships takes combat sports world by storm: ‘True martial arts innovation’

Whilst much has been made of Power Slap since its introduction by UFC brass and Dana White back in 2022, combat sports fans may have another controversial showing on their hands in the form of UDKC (Ultimate D*ck Kicking Championships).

Hosted by polarizing promoters, Fight Circus, the world of Ultimate D*ck Kicking Championships landed across many users social media feeds this morning — with the premise of the event allowing two competitors an opportunity to land as fierce as they can in the gonads.

And whilst two rather unknown competitors shared the greatest “innovation” in recent martial arts antiquity, the event — and in particular, this matchup was officiated by former UFC welterweight contender, Matt Brown — who recently called time on his storied career in combat sports just earlier this year.

The Ultimate D*ck Kicking Championships appears to have reached the masses

Receiving it’s fair share of comments — mostly criticizm to boot, the Ultimate D*ck Kicking Championships was lauded and scrutinized alike on social media.

“True martial arts innovation,” Luke Thomas posted on his X account.

“We blame Dana for our success,” Promoters Fight Circus posted online.

“Matt Brown reffing this is perfect.”

“Power Slap was a trojan horse.”

“Don’t let @danawhite see this.”

“They replaced brain cells with sperm count.”

“This is the next stage in human evolution and you’re all just sitting here laughing.”

“Better than Power Slap.”

“Hey man, diapers cost a lot of money, pretty sure they don’t want kids.”

“Dana could never innovate like this.”