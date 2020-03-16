Darren Stewart vs. Bartosz Fabinski Latest UFC London Bout Added To Cage Warriors 113

Spread the word!













Another UFC London bout has reportedly been added to Cage Warriors 113 as Darren Stewart meets Bartosz Fabinski in a middleweight matchup.

With UFC London — originally scheduled to take place Saturday — relocated to the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been a number of complications leading to canceled fights.

Earlier today, it was announced that John Phillips and Dusko Todorovic would now meet in the Cage Warriors 113 event on Friday in what will be contracted as a UFC bout. The event will notably be behind closed doors.

Now a second bout appears to be finalized for the event with Stewart taking on Fabinski as per MMA Fighting who cite Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

Stewart was originally set to face Marvin Vettori while Fabinski was due to meet Shavkat Rakhmonov. However, restrictions prevented their opponents from competing and they will now face each other.

Boylan claims he took the initiative to help out UFC fighters who would be missing out on a paycheck by not competing at UFC London:

“We have been trying to save a couple of the UFC London fights and have them compete at the show as contracted UFC fights on Cage Warriors,” Boylan said. “I’m just trying to help the fighters not miss out on competing. It may or may not happen, as it’s a fast-moving situation and trying to pull all the moving parts together is super tricky.”

Stay tuned for more updates.

What do you think of another UFC London bout being added to CW113?