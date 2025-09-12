UFC White House Event Confirmed for June 2026 — Not July 4th, Says Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White plans on invading the White House in June.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump turned heads when he announced that the Ultimate Fighting Championship would host an event on the lawn at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2026. Later, Trump suggested that July 4 would be the date. However, that no longer appears to be the case, according to White.

🚨 Dana White confirms reports that the UFC White House event will take place in June 2026



"The president wanted to do it July 4th. The president didn't realize how stacked his schedule is on July 4th."



“It’s more likely to be June than July,” White told Zach Gelb. “The president wanted to do it July 4th. The president didn’t realize how stacked his schedule is on July 4th. He’s gonna be in three different states that day, so it’s looking more like June.”

UFC Plotting complete takeover of Washington D.C.

Details regarding the event are still scant, though in a separate appearance on The Herd, White revealed that the UFC’s history-making fight night in Washington will be a full-on takeover of the nation’s capital.

“Security is going to be a massive issue, because at the end of the day, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the president, and I don’t know how it’s going to work out as far as having people there live on the lawn of the White House,” White said. “It’ll be under 5,000 [people] though.”

White added that while the card will likely take place on the South Lawn, it won’t accommodate tens of thousands of fans, but he hopes to accommodate them nearby.

“There’s a park that’s connected to the White House,” White added. “We could put 85,000 people over there with screens, and we’re going to put a big stage out there, do concerts. “We’re going to take over Washington, DC, that whole week.”



Now the only question left is, who will be fighting at the White House in nine months?