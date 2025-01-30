UFC Welterweight Wants to Avenge Jose Aldo by Taking on Mario Bautista in Bare-Knuckle

Gilbert Burns wants to avenge Jose Aldo’s last loss inside the Octagon.

In October, Aldo suffered a frustrating split decision defeat against Mario Bautista at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City. With it being just his second fight under the UFC banner since 2022, fans were genuinely excited to see the featherweight great back inside the cage and doing what he does best.

Unfortunately, the fight itself left a lot to be desired after Aldo’s opponent spent the majority of the 15-minute affair clinching the Brazilian up against the fence. The strategy was effective in stifling Aldo’s offense, but it had fans quickly calling it one of the worst fights in UFC history.

Many also believed that despite Bautista’s over seven minutes of control time, Aldo should have won the bout after outlanding Bautista in significant strikes and landing at a higher percentage. However, only one judge saw it that way. The other two awarded Bautista for his yawn-inducing strategy via a pair of 29-28 scorecards.

‘Durinho’ wants Bautista, but not inside the octagon

During a recent episode of their Show Me The Money podcast, UFC welterweight standout revealed that if he could fight anyone in a bare-knuckle bout, it would be Bautista, specifically to avenge Aldo’s controversial loss.

“Who would you fight like if you could—if you could choose?” Moicano asked Burns “Who I want to fight? Bare-knuckle? Mario Bautista. That would be a nice—[laughter]—fight,” Burns said in response.

With Burns competing at welterweight and Bautista working his way up the bantamweight division, don’t expect to see the two ever actually settle things, whether it be inside the Octagon or the squared circle.