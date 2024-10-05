Mario Bautista hands Jose Aldo close split decision loss as fans left irate – UFC 307 Highlights

Surging bantamweight contender, Mario Bautista has scored his biggest career victory to date on tonight’s UFC 307 main card, defeating former undisputed featherweight champion, Jose Aldo in a close-fought split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) victory over the Manaus native in Salt Lake City.

Bautista, the current number eleven ranked bantamweight contender, improved to 7-0 in his last seven outings with tonight’s win against Brazilian favorite, Aldo — following a prior win against Ricky Simon.

Struggling with the striking of Muay Thai ace, Aldo in the first and second round as he attempted to impose his grappling and wrestling game plan — Bautista was separated from the Brazilian in the final minutes of the third round due to inactivity, before once more shooting on his opponent.

And finding himself on the receiving end of a controversial decision in his favor against ex-champion, Aldo, Bautista admitted he had no reservations regarding his fighting style upon questioning from UFC color-commenator, Joe Rogan — despite a chorus of boos and jeers from the Delta Center attendees.

Below, catch the highlights from Mario Bautista’s decision win over Jose Aldo