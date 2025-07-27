UFC Weight Classes: A Comprehensive Guide to Divisions

The Ultimate Fighting Championship operates a structured system of weight divisions designed to ensure fair competition and fighter safety. What began as a no-holds-barred tournament without weight restrictions has evolved into a sophisticated framework of twelve distinct weight classes, eight for men and four for women. This system prevents mismatches and creates competitive balance across the organization’s roster.

UFC Weight Classes

Men’s Flyweight Division (125 lbs / 56.7 kg)

The flyweight division represents the lightest category for male fighters in the UFC. These athletes rely heavily on speed, technical precision, and relentless pace rather than knockout power. The division has experienced consistent turnover at the championship level, with title changes occurring frequently. Alexandre Pantoja currently holds the flyweight championship as of 2023. The division’s history includes Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, who held the title for eleven consecutive defenses from 2012 to 2018. Henry Cejudo, Brandon Moreno, and Deiveson Figueiredo have all held the championship in recent years.

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 07: Demetrious Johnson celebrates after his submission victory over Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Men’s Bantamweight Division (135 lbs / 61.2 kg)

Bantamweight fighters combine speed with increased knockout potential compared to their flyweight counterparts. The division showcases well-rounded skill sets and explosive finishes. Merab Dvalishvili currently serves as champion, having defeated Sean O’Malley in 2024. The bantamweight championship has a rich history featuring Dominick Cruz, whose career was marked by injuries and comebacks, ultimately holding the title across two separate reigns. TJ Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen, and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo have all made significant contributions to the division’s legacy.

Men’s Featherweight Division (145 lbs / 65.8 kg)

The featherweight division balances speed, power, and endurance effectively. Alexander Volkanovski currently holds the championship, having reclaimed the title in 2025. The division gained worldwide attention through Jose Aldo’s dominant reign, which lasted 1,848 days and included victories over numerous elite contenders. Conor McGregor captured global headlines by defeating Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194, launching his career toward superstardom. Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, and Brian Ortega continue to compete at the highest levels of the division.

Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva – USA TODAY Sports

Men’s Lightweight Division (155 lbs / 70.3 kg)

Lightweight represents one of the most competitive and talent-rich divisions in the UFC. The weight class produces many of the organization’s biggest pay-per-view attractions and most memorable rivalries. Ilia Topuria currently holds the championship. Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated at 29-0 and is considered one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. The division has featured legendary champions including BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, and numerous other elite athletes who have defined mixed martial arts.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 22: Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts after his teammate Islam Makhachev of Russia wins the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Men’s Welterweight Division (170 lbs / 77.1 kg)

Welterweight fighters possess significant knockout power while maintaining athleticism and speed. Jack Della Maddalena currently holds the welterweight championship as of 2025. The division’s history includes Georges St-Pierre, widely considered the greatest fighter of all time, who held the title for multiple years with nine successful defenses. Other notable champions include Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, Tyron Woodley, Kamaru Usman, and Leon Edwards.

Men’s Middleweight Division (185 lbs / 83.9 kg)

Middleweight represents a perfect balance of power and technique, often producing spectacular knockouts and submission victories. Dricus du Plessis currently holds the championship. Anderson Silva dominated this division for 2,457 days, the longest title reign in UFC history, with sixteen consecutive victories and numerous highlight-reel finishes. The division has featured champions like Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, and Israel Adesanya, each contributing to the division’s reputation for exciting fights.

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari – Zuffa LLC

Men’s Light Heavyweight Division (205 lbs / 93.0 kg)

Light heavyweight fighters combine raw power with technical skill sets. Magomed Ankalaev currently holds the championship after defeating Alex Pereira in 2025. The division boasts one of the most storied histories in the UFC, beginning with Frank Shamrock as the inaugural champion in 1997. Jon Jones dominated the division for years and is widely considered the greatest fighter in UFC history. Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Chuck Liddell, Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Daniel Cormier, and Alex Pereira have all held championship gold.

Men’s Heavyweight Division (265 lbs / 120.2 kg)

The heavyweight division features the largest and most powerful athletes in the organization. Tom Aspinall currently holds the championship after Jon Jones’ retirement in 2025. Single punches can change the trajectory of heavyweight fights instantly. The division’s history includes legendary figures like Stipe Miocic, considered one of the greatest heavyweights ever, along with Francis Ngannou, Tim Sylvia, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Cormier, Fabricio Werdum, and Cain Velasquez. Mark Coleman became the UFC’s first heavyweight champion in 1997.

Women’s Strawweight Division (115 lbs / 52.2 kg)

Strawweight represents the lightest women’s division and exists exclusively for female fighters. Zhang Weili currently holds the championship. The division was added in 2014 through The Ultimate Fighter reality show, with Carla Esparza becoming the inaugural champion. Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and Jessica Andrade have all held championship gold here.

Women’s Flyweight Division (125 lbs / 56.7 kg)

Women’s flyweight was established in 2017 as the fourth weight class for female fighters. Valentina Shevchenko currently holds the championship and has dominated the division with multiple successful defenses. The championship was initially crowned through The Ultimate Fighter, continuing the UFC’s tradition of using the reality show to establish new divisions.

Women’s Bantamweight Division (135 lbs / 61.2 kg)

Bantamweight was the first women’s division in UFC history, debuting in 2013. Kayla Harrison currently holds the championship. Ronda Rousey became the division’s first champion and transformed women’s mixed martial arts into mainstream entertainment. Amanda Nunes later dominated the division and became the first woman to hold championships in two weight classes simultaneously.

Women’s Featherweight Division (145 lbs / 65.8 kg)

The featherweight division represents the heaviest weight class for women in the UFC. Amanda Nunes historically dominated this division before her retirement. The division has struggled with depth compared to other women’s weight classes.