The UFC Vegas 9 card set to get underway in later tonight will go ahead with just seven fights. Originally, the card taking place at the APEX was to have nine fights but two fighters who were supposed to compete on tonight’s card have tested positive for COVID-19 and their fights have been removed from the card.

The bad news started earlier today when MMA Fighting reported Kevin Natividad was unable to compete on tonight’s card for undisclosed reasons. Luckily for Brian Kelleher, the UFC was able to find a late replacement opponent in promotional newcomer Ray Rodriguez. Remarkably this is Kelleher’s third opponent. He was originally set to fight Ricky Simon, but he pulled out of the fight earlier this month after one of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19.

A little later in the day, Ana Hissa of Combate reported Thiago Moises had been pulled from his fight with Jalin Turner due to coronavirus concerns.

“Thiago Moises out of UFC Tonight after testing positive for coronavirus,” Hissa wrote on social media.

Unfortunately for Turner the UFC was unable to find him a replacement opponent and he will therefore no longer compete on the card. As of right now, it is unclear if he will be received show money or if the fight will be rebooked.

The bad news kept coming as fight day progressed. Hissa again took to Twitter to announce yet another fight had been cancelled due to a positive coronavirus test result, she wrote.

“Marcos Pezão also tested positive. Fight canceled #feedmma”

This is a card that has been plagued by pull-outs. Earlier in the week, a fight between Karol Rosa and Sijara Eubanks was cancelled due to the fact Rosa became hospitalized after a tough weight cut. Eubanks will now face Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 10 next weekend. Avila was also once slated for this card before her opponent, Nicco Montano withdrew from the bout due to a positive COVID-19 test.

UFC Vegas 9 Current Line Up

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Zelim Imadaev vs. Michel Pereira

Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Andre Muniz

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Alexander Romanov

Hunter Azure vs. Cole Smith