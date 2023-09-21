Returning to an Apex facility setting following recent trips ‘Down Under’ to Sydney, Australia and across the state to the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, the Octagon houses a blockbuster lightweight scrap between fan-favorite contenders, Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot this weekend atop a UFC Vegas 79 card.

Attempting to rebound from his high-stakes UFC 286 co-headliner loss back in March in a trip to London, England, Fiziev most recently saw his impressive six-fight winning run halted by former interim lightweight champion turned symbolic BMF championship winner, Justin Gaethje in a close, majority decision loss.

As for Gamrot, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of European outfit, KSW, looks to improve on his number seven rank in the division in just his second headliner under the UFC banner, last time outlasting Jalin Turner en route to a short-notice split decision win at UFC 285 back in March.

Start Time

The start time for UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada currently sees the preliminary card kick off at 4 p.m. ET – with the main card of the event slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET as the Octagon returns to ‘Sin City’.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot Betting Odds at UFC Vegas 79

Despite his close majority decision loss to striking sensation, Gaethje back in March, Tiger Muay Thai ace, Fiziev is closing impressively as a -160 over with Betway to defeat Gamrot – with the Pole himself taking money at odds currently placing him as a +130 betting underdog.

And with punters clearly splashing out on Kazakhstan-born striker, Fiziev to emege with a victory over Gamrot in their return to the Octagon this weekend, the former had notched impressive victories including finishes of Renato Moicano, and Brad Riddell, before stopping former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos in his UFC headlining event.

As for Gamrot, beyond an Octagon debut loss to Guram Kutateladze, and a recent unanimous decision loss to perennial contender, Beneil Dariush, the Polish wrestling star has landed notable wins of his own over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, as well as the highly-touted, Arman Tsarukyan, and most recently, the previously noted, Turner.

Also of note on the main card, Arkansas grappling talent, Bryce Mitchell makes his first walk since dropping his promotional-perfect record to incoming title challenger, Ilia Topuria, taking on stalwart, Dan Ige.

And currently, The Ultimate Fighter veteran is riding a -225 betting favorite line into his co-headliner with Hawaiian striker, Ige – with the former manager himself a current +175 betting underdog.

Tickets

Currently, ticketing information for UFC Vegas 79 is unavailable on the promotion’s official website, however, fans who are interested in purchasing a VIP Experience package can find more information here.

Channel Information

UFC Vegas 79: Fiziev vs. Gamrot will be available to view on both ESPN and via the ESPN+ streaming service, which can be found here.

Fiziev vs. Gamrot Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Bryan Battle vs. A.J. Fletcher

Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

Miles Johns vs. Dan Argueta

Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

Jacob Malkoun vs. Cody Brundage

Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

Montserrat Ruiz vs. Tamires Vidal