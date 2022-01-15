UFC Vegas 46 Results: Kattar vs. Chikadze

LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 46: Kattar vs. Chikadze results throughout the night (Sat. January 15. 2022) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honors in the first UFC event of the year: a high-stakes featherweight showdown between the #5 ranked contender, Calvin Kattar, and the #8 rated challenger, Giga Chikadze.

Making his first Octagon appearance in a year, Kattar most recently headlined UFC on ABC 1 back in January of last year against former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway.

Taking main event status at the ‘Fight Island’ event, Kattar suffered a hugely one-sided, damaging unanimous decision loss to the Hawaii native — snapping a two-fight winning run.

Turning in an impressive 2020, the Massachusetts native stopped featherweight staple, Jeremy Stephens with a second round knockout, before defeating Dan Ige in his first main event bout under the promotion’s banner in a July UFC Fight Island 1 pairing.

For Tibilisi striking standout, Chikadze, he also prevailed with an impressive victory in his first main event bout back in August at UFC Vegas 35, handing Muay Thai ace, Edson Barboza a stunning third round knockout.

7-0 since debuting in the UFC back in September 2019, the Georgian also holds promotional wins over Cub Swanson, Omar Morales, and Brandon Davis to name a few.

UFC Vegas 46 Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Heavyweight: Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Flyweight: Brandon Royvel vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lightweight: Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Featherweight: Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

UFC Vegas 46 Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Welterweight: Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Featherweight: Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Lightweight: Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

