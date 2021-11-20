LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate results throughout the night (Sat. November 20. 2021) live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status at the UFC Apex facility; a high-stakes bantamweight bout between the #7 ranked division contender, Ketlen Vieira and the #8 rated former undisputed division champion, Miesha Tate.

Making her eighth Octagon appearance, Vieira headlines for the first time in the promotion, hoping to return to the winner’s enclosure off the back of a unanimous decision defeat against one-time featherweight title challenger, Yana Kunitskaya.

11-2 as a professional, Amazonas native, Vieira’s sole other professional loss came in the form a massive first round knockout loss to boxing standout, Irene Aldana at UFC 245 in December 2019.

The 30-year-old Brazilian holds professional victories against the likes of Sijara Eubanks, Ashlee Evans-Smith, as well as former bantamweight title challengers, Sara McMann, and Cat Zingano.

Making her second Octagon walk of the year, former undisputed UFC and Strikeforce bantamweight best, Tate snapped a five year retirement back in July with a third round knockout win over the retiring, Marion Reneau.

Tonight’s outing against Vieira will come as Tate’s first main event slot since UFC 200, and the Washington native has taken notable professional wins against the likes of Hitomi Akano, Marloes Coenen, Julie Kedzie, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann, Jessica Eye, and a bantamweight title clinching effort against Holly Holm.

UFC Vegas 43 Results: Vieira vs. Tate

Main Card: (ESPN+ 6 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady

Flyweight: Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez

Preliminary Card: (ESPN+ 3 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini

Lightweight: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy

Strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Aoriqileng

Featherweight: Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes

