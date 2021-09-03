Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube
  • Check out the official weigh-in results ahead tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 36 card which will be headlined by a middleweight bout with title implications between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.
  • MAIN CARD
  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Darren Till (185.5)
  • Tom Aspinall (247) vs. Serghei Spivac (238.5)
  • Alex Morono (170.5) vs. David Zawada (170.5)
  • Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5)
  • Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)

PRELIMS
Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)

Liudvik Sholinian (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)

Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight

Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185)

Jonathan Martinez (138) vs. Marcelo Rojo (135.5)

What UFC Vegas 36 fight are you most looking forward to watching?

Jordan Ellis
A lifelong fight fan from Liverpool, England who has been covering mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing for several years. Follow @JordanEllisUK on Twitter for all the latest fight news, views, interviews and live event coverage.