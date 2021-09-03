- Check out the official weigh-in results ahead tomorrow’s UFC Vegas 36 card which will be headlined by a middleweight bout with title implications between Derek Brunson and Darren Till.
- MAIN CARD
- Derek Brunson (186) vs. Darren Till (185.5)
- Tom Aspinall (247) vs. Serghei Spivac (238.5)
- Alex Morono (170.5) vs. David Zawada (170.5)
- Modestas Bukauskas (205) vs. Khalil Rountree (205.5)
- Paddy Pimblett (155.5) vs. Luigi Vendramini (155.5)
PRELIMS
Molly McCann (125.5) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (126)
Liudvik Sholinian (135) vs. Jack Shore (136)
Julian Erosa (149.5) vs. Charles Jourdain (149.5) – 150-pound catchweight
Marc-Andre Barriault (184.5) vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (185)
Jonathan Martinez (138) vs. Marcelo Rojo (135.5)
