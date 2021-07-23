UFC Vegas 32 is set after all 22 fighters competing on tomorrow night’s card weighed in ahead of the event set to be headlined by Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw. See below for the full list of official weigh-in results.

MAIN CARD

Cory Sandhagen (136) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (136)

Raulian Paiva (135.5) vs. Kyler Phillips (135.5)

Darren Elkins (146) vs. Darrick Minner (145.5)

Maycee Barber (125.5) vs. Miranda Maverick (125.5)

Randy Costa (135) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

PRELIMS

Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Punahele Soriano (185.5)

Ian Heinisch (185.5) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (185.5)

Mickey Gall (169.5) vs. Jordan Williams (170.5)

Julio Arce (135.5) vs. Andre Ewell (135)

Sijara Eubanks (125) vs. Elise Reed (125)

Diana Belbita (114.5) vs. Hannah Goldy (115.5)

