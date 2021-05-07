Both headliners, Marina Rodriguez and Michelle Waterson successfully made weight for their UFC Vegas 26 main event this weekend, with the strawweight contenders landing at the flyweight limit with success on short notice.



Replacing the released Diego Sanchez, Alex Morono drafted in on short notice as well, and akin to veteran former lightweight title challenger, Donald Cerrone — successfully made the welterweight limit for the co-main event.



Scheduled to meet with Zarrukh Adashev in a flyweight showcase, Ryan Benoit struggled to make his way to the scales to officially weigh-in, and after he was assisted to the stage, tipped the flyweight limit by three-pounds.



At heavyweight, Ben Rothwell, who successfully made the limit for his fight with Philipe Lins, saw the fight shelved altogether after the Brazilian took ill before the weigh-ins.



Those two clashes have ultimately been shelved, with the card proceeding with ten bouts. Find the official weigh-in results, below.



Main Card:

Flyweight: Marina Rodriguez (125.5lbs) vs. Michelle Waterson (125lbs)

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone (170lbs) vs. Alex Morono (170.5lbs)

Welterweight: Neil Magny (170.5lbs) vs. Geoff Neal (171lbs)

Heavyweight: Maurice Greene (237lbs) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (264.5lbs)

Lightweight: Diego Ferreira *(160.5lbs)* vs. Gregor Gillespie (156lbs)

Strawweight: Angela Hill (116lbs) vs. Amanda Ribas (115.5lbs)



Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Kyle Duakaus vs. (186lbs) vs. Phil Hawes (186lbs)

Featherweight: L’udovit Klein (146lbs) vs. Michael Trizano (146lbs)

Middleweight: Jun Yong Park (186lbs) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (186lbs)

Welterweight: Christian Aguilera (170.5lbs) vs. Carlston Harris (170.5lbs)



*Diego Ferreira missed weight for his bout with Gregor Gillespie, the bout will now commence at a catchweight. Ferreira has been fined 30% of his fight purse.