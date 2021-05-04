Donald Cerrone will still be competing in the UFC Vegas 26 headliner on May 8.

Cerrone was initially slated to fight Diego Sanchez in a welterweight main event. However, he was left opponentless after Sanchez found himself released following recent events involving Joshua Fabia.

It was then reported that a women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Marina Rodriguez would headline the card. Fortunately, that won’t be the case as Cerrone has a new opponent in Morono who will step in on short notice.

That’s as per MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn following an initial report from C. Contreras Legaspi.

“Donald Cerrone will fight Alex Morono at #UFCVegas26 on Saturday, sources tell @MMAjunkie. First reported by @CCLegaspi.”

Morono is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Anthony Pettis. Before that, he had won four of his last five outings.

Cerrone, meanwhile, is also coming off a draw against Niko Price and is winless in his last five overall with four defeats during that run. He will undoubtedly be eager to return to the win column for the first time since the summer of 2019.

Who do you have winning in the new headliner?