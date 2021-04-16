Taking main event status tomorrow night at the UFC Apex facility, the middleweight clash between former champion, Robert Whittaker and The Ultimate Fighter victor, Kelvin Gastelum is official — with both weighing below the 186-pound limit for a non-title fight.

Removed from the card entirely in the last few moments, the 139-pound catchweight matchup between Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Joisane Nunes has been shelved, after the former tipped the scales at 147-pounds. The event will now proceed with eleven bouts.



Below, check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 24.

Main card (ESPN 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (185.5lbs) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185lbs)

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens (156lbs) vs. Drakkar Klose (156lbs)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (250.5lbs) vs. Chase Sherman (251lbs)

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5lbs) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5lbs)

Lightweight: Luis Pena (155lbs) vs. Alexander Munoz (155.5lbs)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez (126.5lbs) vs. Justine Kish (125.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov (264lbs) vs. Juan Espino (257lbs)

Strawweight: Jessica Penne (116lbs) vs. Lupita Godinez (116lbs)

Middleweight: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5lbs) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5lbs)

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (156lbs) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5lbs)

Catchweight (139lbs): Zarah Fairn dos Santos (147lbs*) vs. Josiane Nunes (136lbs)

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely (135.5lbs) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5lbs)

*Zarah Fairn dos Santos misses weight, bout ultimately cancelled.