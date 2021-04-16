Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Taking main event status tomorrow night at the UFC Apex facility, the middleweight clash between former champion, Robert Whittaker and The Ultimate Fighter victor, Kelvin Gastelum is official — with both weighing below the 186-pound limit for a non-title fight.

Removed from the card entirely in the last few moments, the 139-pound catchweight matchup between Zarah Fairn dos Santos and Joisane Nunes has been shelved, after the former tipped the scales at 147-pounds. The event will now proceed with eleven bouts.


Below, check out the official weigh-in results ahead of UFC Vegas 24.

Main card (ESPN 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (185.5lbs) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (185lbs)

Lightweight: Jeremy Stephens (156lbs) vs. Drakkar Klose (156lbs)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (250.5lbs) vs. Chase Sherman (251lbs)

Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5lbs) vs. Jacob Malkoun (185.5lbs)

Lightweight: Luis Pena (155lbs) vs. Alexander Munoz (155.5lbs)

Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 7 p.m. ET)

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez (126.5lbs) vs. Justine Kish (125.5lbs)

Heavyweight: Alexander Romanov (264lbs) vs. Juan Espino (257lbs)

Strawweight: Jessica Penne (116lbs) vs. Lupita Godinez (116lbs)

Middleweight: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5lbs) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185.5lbs)

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (156lbs) vs. Dakota Bush (155.5lbs)

Catchweight (139lbs): Zarah Fairn dos Santos (147lbs*) vs. Josiane Nunes (136lbs)

Bantamweight: Tony Gravely (135.5lbs) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5lbs)

*Zarah Fairn dos Santos misses weight, bout ultimately cancelled.