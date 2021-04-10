LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 23: Vettori vs. Holland results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 10th. April 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event status in a short-notice clash, surging middleweight contender, Marvin ‘The Italian Dream’ Vettori headlines his second straight promotional event, as does short-notice replacement, Kevin ‘Trailblazer’ Holland — who replaces former welterweight title challenger, Darren Till who suffered a broken collarbone last week.

Arriving off the back of a unanimous decision victory over former Cage Warriors welterweight titleholder, Jack Hermansson in December, Kings MMA staple, Vettori extended his undefeated streak to four-fights. With his most recnet loss coming in April 2018 in the form of a split decision defeat to current champion, Israel Adesanya, the Trento native has scored wins over Cezar Ferreira, Andrew Sanchez, Karl Roberson, and Hermansson since.

Making a record-tying twenty-one day turnaround, Holland will attempt to return to the winner’s enclosure following a unanimous decision shutout loss to middleweight staple, Derek Brunson just three weeks ago at UFC Vegas 22.

The defeat snapped a five-fight undefeated surge for the 28-year-old striker, following successes over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart, Charlie Ontiveros, and a December knockout win over Jacare Souza.

In the co-headlining clash, streaking featherweights, Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff in a bout which on paper, promises fireworks.

UFC Vegas 23 Results: Vettori vs. Holland

Main Card: (ABC/ESPN+ 3 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Middleweight: Sam Alvey vs. Julian Marquez

Strawweight: Nina Nunes vs. Mackenzie Dern

Welterweight: Mike Perry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Preliminary Card: (ABC/ESPN+ 12 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Joe Solecki

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Matuesz Gamrot

Lightweight: John Makdessi vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Heavyweight: Yorgan de Castro vs, Jarjis Danho

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure vs. Jack Shore

Featherweight: Luis Saldana vs. Jordan Griffin

Light Heavyweight: Da Un Jung vs. William Knight

Early Preliminary Card: (ESPN+)

Welterweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Sasha Palatnikov