LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland results throughout the afternoon (Sat. 20th. March 2021) from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking main event honours at tonight’s Fight Night event from the UFC Apex facility, a middleweight matchup with potentially top-five implications for the victor as division mainstay, Derek Brunson draws the charismatic, surging striker, Kevin Holland over five sanctioned rounds.

Attempting to lodge his fourth consecutive victory, North Carolina native, Brunson knocked back the surging Dana White‘s Contender Series alum, Edmen Shahbazyan in a short notice main event last August — finishing the Glendale Fight Club striker with a third round knockout. The victory came as the #7 ranked contender’s third on the trot, following a pair of unanimous jugding triumphs over both Ian Heinisch and Elias Theodorou.

Sitting at #10 in the official 185-pound pile, Californian finisher, Holland set a record in 2020 for the most wins for a middleweight in a calendar year, with a staggering five straight wins.

Most recently featuring in a short-notice UFC 256 appearance against common-opposition, Ronaldo Souza in December, the Travis Lutter Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt managed a stunning, innovative knockout victory over the grappling sensation — from his back. The victory following prior wins over Charlie Ontiveros, Darren Stewart, Joaquin Buckley, and Anthony Hernandez.

UFC Vegas 22: Brunson vs. Holland Results

Main Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ 10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Max Griffin

Strawweight: Cheyanne Buys vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Bantamweight: Adrian Yanez vs. Gustavo Lopez

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Harry Hunsucker

Preliminary Card: (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Marion Reneau vs. Macy Chiasson

Lightweight: Leonardo Santos vs. Grant Dawson

Middleweight: Trevin Giles vs. Roman Dolidze

Catchweight (137.5-pounds): Montel Jackson def. Jesse Strader via first round (1:58) TKO (strikes)

Flyweight: Bruno Gustavo da Silva def. JP Buys via second round (2:56) TKO (strikes)