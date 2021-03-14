UFC Vegas 21 was a night full of memorable moments which included several highlight-reel knockouts. It seemed like the UFC brass had a tough choice of deciding exactly who would get $50,000 in bonus money, so they’ve awarded four fighters with Performance of the Night cheques.

Matthew Semelsberger pocketed himself an extra $50k in the first fight of the night. He scored a super impressive sixteen-second KO of Jason Witt to continue his perfect start to life in the UFC.

Davey Grant picked up a second consecutive highlight-reel knockout against Jonathan Martinez. The Englishman was a significant underdog in the fight and was facing defeat when he was dropped in round one. In the second Grant rallied and was able to score a one-punch knockout on his heavily favoured opponent. He’ll be rewarded for his efforts with an extra $50,000.

Dan Ige got the third bonus cheque at UFC Vegas 21. ‘Dynamite’ was looking to bounce back from loss to Calvin Kattar and did so in style. Ige dropped and stopped Gavin Tucker with the first punch he landed. Just 22 seconds was all it took for Ige to get back in the win column and pocket a cool $50,000.

Ryan Spann was the final fighter to get Performance of the Night. The light-heavyweight made quick work of a tough opponent in Misha Cirkunov at UFC Vegas 21.

