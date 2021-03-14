Next up on the UFC Vegas 21 main card is a bantamweight fight between Jonathan Martinez and Davey Grant.

Round 1: Martinez lands a few kicks. Grant returns with his own. Martinez continues to blast head kicks. He lands a big leg kick soon after. Grant lands a front kick to the body before seeing a spinning wheel kick to the head blocked. Martinez lands another leg kick. Martinez connects with a left hook as Grant advances forward. Martinez lands two big leg kicks in a row. Grant misses another spinning wheel kick. Martinez blocks a head kick. Grant misses another spinning back kick. Martinez responds with a jab. Grant lands a big right. Martinez drops Grant with a big left hand! Grant survives to the end.

Round 2: Grant is putting the pressure on early in the second round. He seems to have caught Martinez and goes for a takedown. Martinez does well to defend though and they return to striking. Grant is the much more active striker but Martinez starts to throw more. Grant connects with a right in a combo but Martinez eats it. Grant throws a body shot and follows it up with a huge left hook that drops Martinez! Grant goes for the kill and gets the finish!

Official result: Davey Grant defeats Jonathan Martinez via KO (R2, 3:03).