UFC Vegas 21 has certainly delivered its fair share of knockout stoppages. On the main card, that trend has only continued so far, with Erik Nicksick product, Dan Ige plastering Gavin Tucker with a stunning, highlight-reel knockout win in just twenty-two seconds.

Following the blueprint laid out by event opener, Matthew Semelsberger who dropped and stopped Jason Witt with a straight right in just seventeen-seconds to open tonight’s card, soon father-to-be, Ige sat down on a right of his own, finishing Tucker with a massive shot in just twenty-two seconds — in literally the opening exchange between the two. It’s another stoppage for the Hawaiian who bounces back to the winner’s enclosure following his ‘Fight Island’ headliner against Calvin Kattar. Worth noting the timely stoppage from returning official, Mike Beltran.

Below, catch Ige’s massive knockout victory over Tucker.

