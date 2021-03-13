It’s two UFC wins in two UFC outings for 28-year-old puncher, Matthew ‘Semi The Jedi’ Semelsberger, scoring a stunning one-punch knockout win over Jason Witt in just sixteen seconds to open up UFC Vegas 21.

Debuting in the promotion with a unanimous decision win over Carlton Minus, the 28-year-old drew the 18-5, Witt tonight to open up proceedings — hoping to notch his fifth consecutive victory.

Earning the seventh fastest finish in Octagon history, Semelsberger opened with a trio of quick fire leg kicks, before firing off a flush straight right hand — dropping Witt to the canvas unconscious, with referee, Chris Tognoni separating the two.

Below, check out Semelsberger’s early contender for Performance of the Night bonuses.

