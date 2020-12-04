Away from the main card UFC Vegas 16 has some pretty fun fights we at LowKickMMA will be hitting up our lists of new betting operators drop money on. Join us as we preview, predict, and hopefully win some cash on several of the UFC Vegas 16 undercard fights.

Gabriel Benítez vs. Justin Jaynes

Gabriel Benítez has been a long-time fixture of the UFC featherweight division. It’s the weight-class we at LowKickMMA would prefer him to compete in. Despite that, we still think Benitez will have enough to get by in this lightweight fight and the oddsmakers agree as they’ve priced him at -220. The +180 underdog Jaynes is a tough man, and we think he’ll be able to survive all three rounds for a decision loss which is priced at +190.

Louis Smolka vs. José Alberto Quiñónez

He seems to have been around forever but Louis Smolka is still just 29-years-old. The American has fought the best of the best at flyweight and bantamweight. It’s not always gone his way but we expect it will do at UFC Vegas 16 and so do the bookmakers who’ve priced him at -137. Jose Alberto Quinonez has been easily dealt with each time he’s stepped up his level of opposition. The +110 underdog suffered a tough first-round KO loss against Sean O’Malley last time out and we think that could still be mentally affecting him heading into this fight.

Matt Wiman vs. Jordan Leavitt

Since taking five years off Matt Wiman hasn’t looked like what he used to. Two consecutive losses against low-level opposition make this a make or break fight. Unfortunately, he’s facing a highly fancied Contender Series prospect in Jordan Leavitt who is a huge -400 favourite heading into this one. We’ll be betting on him to stop Wiman at odds of +100 but if you fancy the veteran to pull off an upset win he’s +300 to do so.

Gian Villante vs. Jake Collier

Our final pick comes from the first fight of the evening. Gian Villante is sticking at heavyweight after looking sloppy in defeat against Maurice Greene last time out. It’s a terrible move and one we’d usually predict would end disastrously for Villante however on this occasion he’s matched against someone who even more unsuited to the heavyweight division in Jake Collier. A former middleweight who was blasted out by UFC debutant Tom Aspinall earlier this year. He enters as a +170 underdog while Villante is -200 and well worth adding to our parlay.

