After some very late drama, UFC Vegas 15 is finally official. The scheduled heavyweight main event between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis has been scrapped due to ‘Razor’ testing positive for COVID-19. Anthony Smith’s light-heavyweight bout against Devin Clark will now headline tomorrow night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Check out how our new main event fighters and everyone else got on at the UFC Vegas 15 weigh-ins.

MAIN CARD

Devin Clark (204.5) vs. Anthony Smith (205)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Parker Porter (263)

Miguel Baeza (171) vs. Takashi Sato (170)

Bill Algeo (146) vs. Spike Carlyle (145.5)

PRELIMS

Norma Dumont (139.5)* vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (135.5) – Dumont missed weight by 3.5lbs

Martin Day (135.5) vs. Anderson dos Santos (135)

Gina Mazany (125.5) vs. Rachael Ostovich (125.5)

Kai Kamaka III (145) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145.5)

Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Su Mudaerji (126)

Nate Maness (139.5) vs. Luke Sanders (140)