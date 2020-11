UFC Vegas 14 is official. The card headlined by Paul Felder vs. Rafael Dos Anjos is set to go down at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas tomorrow night (November 14). Check out the full weigh-in results below to see if Felder, Dos Anjos and everyone else competing at UFC Vegas 14 made their contracted weight limits.

MAIN CARD

Rafael dos Anjos (156) vs. Paul Felder (155.75)

Abdul Razak Alhassan (172.5)* vs. Khaos Williams (170) – Alhassan missed weight by 1.5lbs

Kay Hansen (115.5) vs. Cory McKenna (116)

Eryk Anders (187.5)* vs. Antonio Arroyo (185.5) – Anders missed weight by 1.5lbss

Brendan Allen (193.5) vs. Sean Strickland (194.5) – 195-pound catchweight

PRELIMS

Miranda Granger (115.5) vs. Ashley Yoder (115.5)

Rhys McKee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (170.5)

Louis Smolka (139)* vs. Jose Quinonez (135) – Smolka missed weight by 3lbs

Randa Markos (116) vs. Kanako Murata (115)

Geraldo de Freitas (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

Don’Tale Mayes (262) vs. Roque Martinez (244)

Julian Marquez () vs. Saparbek Safarov () – Fight scrapped due to Safarov weight cut issues