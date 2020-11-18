Paul Felder is potentially facing a six-month layoff following UFC Vegas 14.

Felder stepped in on five days’ notice to take on Rafael dos Anjos in their lightweight headliner at UFC Vegas 14 this past weekend after Islam Makhachev had to pull out with staph infection.

Despite receiving plaudits before and after the fight for stepping up, Felder was dominated by Dos Anjos over five rounds on his way to a split decision defeat — though it really should have been unanimous.

And as per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Felder will now require either an X-ray or an MRI of his right elbow in addition to a doctor’s clearance if he wants to compete before May 14th.

The rest of the fighters competing on the card had relatively normal medical suspensions with the exception of Roque Martinez who also faces a six-month sit as he requires an MRI of his left knee.

You can view the full list of suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts):

Paul Felder: must have X-Ray or MRI of right elbow, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance, or no contest until 05/14/21; minimum suspension with no contest until 01/14/21, no contact until 12/30/20 for laceration repair

Rafael dos Anjos: suspended until 12/15/20 with no contact until 12/06/20 for hard fight

Abdul Razak Alhassan: suspended until 1/14/21 with no contact until 12/30/20

Ashley Yoder: suspended until 12/06/20 with no contact until 11/29/20

Sean Strickland: suspended until 12/15/20 with no contact until 12/06/20

Brendan Allen: suspended until 12/30/20 with no contact until 12/15/20

Kay Hansen: suspended until 12/06/20 with no contact until 11/29/20

Cory McKenna: must have left ankle sprain cleared by orthopedic or sports medicine doctor or no contest until 05/14/21; minimum suspension with no contest until 12/15/20, no contact until 12/15/20

Randa Markos: suspended until 01/14/21 with no contact until 12/30/20

Kanako Murata: suspended until 12/06/20 with no contact until 11/29/20 for hard fight

Geraldo de Freitas: suspended until 12/15/20 with no contact until 12/06/20

Tony Gravely: suspended until 12/15/20 with no contact until 12/06/20 for hard fight

Alex Morono: must have MRI of right knee, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 05/14/21; minimum suspension with no contest until 12/15/20, no contact until 12/06/20

Rhys McKee: suspended until 12/30/20 with no contact until 12/15/20 for hard fight

Don’tale Mayes: suspended until 12/15/20 with no contact until 12/06/20

Roque Martinez: must have MRI of left knee, if positive must have orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 05/14/21; minimum suspension with no contest until 12/15/20, no contact until 12/06/20

