Former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos is back at his old stomping ground, and back in the winner’s enclosure with a wrestling heavy split decision win over short-notice opponent, Paul ‘The Irish Dragon’ Felder.

Opening the first round well, dos Anjos scored a heavy liver kick from southpaw, before utilising his wrestling and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to assume top-position over Felder. Dealing with a slight cut above his right eyebrow, dos Anjos finished the first-round with a good barrage at the fence, landing a notable left hook.

Scoring his second takedown of the fight, albeit briefly, dos Anjos really began to find his home with a left straight which knocked Felder’s head back on cue. Roufusport mainstay, Felder did have some success with combinations in the center in the middle of the round, and landed a snapping front-kick to the body of the Niterol native.

With more of the same in the third-frame, dos Anjos landed two more successful double-leg takedowns, in between some smothering clinch work against the fence. Briefly threatening with a kimura from half guard in the final seconds of the round, dos Anjos was met with some elbows from the bottom for his troubles.

Again utilising his grappling offence in the fourth, dos Anjos ate some decent shots in the center from Felder before finding some success at the fence. Grabbing Philadelphia native, Felder’s attention before the buzzer, dos Anjos managed a to open a significant cut on the forehead of the former.

Taking the fifth and final round as well as the 50-45 x2, and 47-48 split decision win, dos Anjos briefly tired for an arm-triangle during his initial session on top from six successful takedown shots, as Felder tried to find an answer for the Brazilian’s stifling top control.

Below, catch the highlight’s of dos Anjos’ successful return to lightweight against Felder.

"I need Rocky III this round."



🥊 @FelderPaul's corner is as Philly as it comes. #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/LK6ThYbMMj — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

Five days notice!



All respect at the end of the day for these two 🤝 #UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/bJ6NVQT0zy — UFC (@ufc) November 15, 2020

After the battle, nothing but respect between Paul Felder and Rafael dos Anjos 🤜 🤛#UFCVegas14 pic.twitter.com/5JEYFkOIsa — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 15, 2020