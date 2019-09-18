UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Sits 90 Days

Spread the word!













This past weekend’s UFC Vancouver medical suspensions are in.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje took home a first-round finish win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Gaethje has received a 30-day suspension while Cerrone has been suspended 90 days with no contact or competition. In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira defeated Nikita Krylov via split decision. Teixeira has been suspended 45 days while Krylov received a 60-day sit.

The full UFC Vancouver medical suspensions have been released. Check them out below courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions

Justin Gaethje: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot that needs X-ray.

Donald Cerrone: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.

Glover Teixeira: suspended 45 days with no contact and no competition; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right hand that needs X-ray. Received sutures for lacerations.

Nikita Krylov: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Todd Duffee: suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending ophthalmologist clearance for possible conjunctival abrasion. Received sutures for lacerations.

Jeff Hughes: suspended 30 days with no contact and no competition.

Tristan Connelly: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Michel Pereira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Uriah Hall: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Antonio Carlos Junior: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance. Needs “CT Max and a Cervical Spine” and may have fractured nose.

Misha Cirkunov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Jim Crute: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Augusto Sakai: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition for knockout.

Marcin Tybura: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.

Miles Johns: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of left hand that needs X-ray.

Cole Smith: suspended 60 days with no contact and no competition for hard bout.

Hunter Azure: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Brad Katona: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Chas Skelly: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right thumb that needs X-ray.

Jordan Griffin: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.

Louis Smolka: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition.

Ryan MacDonald: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition for TKO.

Austin Hubbard: suspended a minimum of 30 days with 30 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot and right elbow that require X-rays.

