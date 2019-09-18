UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions: Donald Cerrone Sits 90 Days

UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions
This past weekend’s UFC Vancouver medical suspensions are in.

In the main event, Justin Gaethje took home a first-round finish win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Gaethje has received a 30-day suspension while Cerrone has been suspended 90 days with no contact or competition. In the co-main event, Glover Teixeira defeated Nikita Krylov via split decision. Teixeira has been suspended 45 days while Krylov received a 60-day sit.

The full UFC Vancouver medical suspensions have been released. Check them out below courtesy of MMA Fighting.

UFC Vancouver Medical Suspensions

  • Justin Gaethje: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot that needs X-ray.
  • Donald Cerrone: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.
  • Glover Teixeira: suspended 45 days with no contact and no competition; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right hand that needs X-ray. Received sutures for lacerations.
  • Nikita Krylov: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.
  • Todd Duffee: suspended 90 days with 60 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending ophthalmologist clearance for possible conjunctival abrasion. Received sutures for lacerations.
  • Jeff Hughes: suspended 30 days with no contact and no competition.
  • Tristan Connelly: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
  • Michel Pereira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Uriah Hall: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Antonio Carlos Junior: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance. Needs “CT Max and a Cervical Spine” and may have fractured nose.
  • Misha Cirkunov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Jim Crute: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
  • Augusto Sakai: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition for knockout.
  • Marcin Tybura: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition.
  • Miles Johns: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of left hand that needs X-ray.
  • Cole Smith: suspended 60 days with no contact and no competition for hard bout.
  • Hunter Azure: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
  • Brad Katona: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Chas Skelly: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right thumb that needs X-ray.
  • Jordan Griffin: suspended 30 days with 14 days no contact.
  • Louis Smolka: suspended 14 days with no contact and no competition.
  • Ryan MacDonald: suspended 90 days with no contact and no competition for TKO.
  • Austin Hubbard: suspended a minimum of 30 days with 30 days no contact; also suspended indefinitely pending physician clearance of right foot and right elbow that require X-rays.

What do you make of the UFC Vancouver medical suspensions?

