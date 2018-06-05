UFC Utica Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Utica, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) took place on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.

Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this event and saw Moraes finish Rivera by TKO in the first round while Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out this six bout main card was Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz in a heavyweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout, and Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante in a lightweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Rivera and Spitz receiving a 90-day suspension while Villante and Lauren Murphy got a 60-day suspension.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Jimmie Rivera: 90 Day Medical Suspension

Daniel Spitz: 90 Day Medical Suspension

Gian Villante: 60 Day Medical Suspension

Lauren Murphy: 60 Day Medical Suspension

Jarred Brooks: 45 Day Medical Suspension

Gregor Gilliespie: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Walt Harris: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Jake Ellenberger: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Julio Arce: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Daniel Teymur: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Nik Lentz: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Nathaniel Wood: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Johnny Eduardo: 30 Day Medical Suspension

Chance Rencountre: 14 Day Medical Suspension

Jose Torres: 14 Day Medical Suspension

Marlon Moraes: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Vincent Pichel: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Ben Saunders: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Samuel Alvey: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Sijara Eubanks: 7 Day Medical Suspension

David Teymur: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Belal Muhammad: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Desmond Green: 7 Day Medical Suspension

Gleison Tibau: 7 Day Medical Suspension