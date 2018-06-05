UFC Utica Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Utica, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
UFC Utica (UFC Fight Night 131) took place on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 PM ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 PM ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 PM ET.
Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout headlined this event and saw Moraes finish Rivera by TKO in the first round while Vinc Pichel vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout served as the co-main event.
Rounding out this six bout main card was Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz in a heavyweight bout, Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders in a welterweight bout, Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur in a featherweight bout, and Sam Alvey vs. Gian Villante in a lightweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Rivera and Spitz receiving a 90-day suspension while Villante and Lauren Murphy got a 60-day suspension.
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:
Jimmie Rivera: 90 Day Medical Suspension
Daniel Spitz: 90 Day Medical Suspension
Gian Villante: 60 Day Medical Suspension
Lauren Murphy: 60 Day Medical Suspension
Jarred Brooks: 45 Day Medical Suspension
Gregor Gilliespie: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Walt Harris: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Jake Ellenberger: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Julio Arce: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Daniel Teymur: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Nik Lentz: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Nathaniel Wood: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Johnny Eduardo: 30 Day Medical Suspension
Chance Rencountre: 14 Day Medical Suspension
Jose Torres: 14 Day Medical Suspension
Marlon Moraes: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Vincent Pichel: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Ben Saunders: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Samuel Alvey: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Sijara Eubanks: 7 Day Medical Suspension
David Teymur: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Belal Muhammad: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Desmond Green: 7 Day Medical Suspension
Gleison Tibau: 7 Day Medical Suspension