Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Liz Carmouche – UFC Uruguay Results

In the UFC Uruguay main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko puts her title on the line against Liz Carmouche.

Round 1:

Carmouche lands a nice leg kick after a lengthy feeling-out process. Shevchenko responds with one of her own. “The Bullet” comes inside with a nice combination and Carmouche responds with a kick to the body. Pretty uneventful first round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Shevchenko lands a nice right hand as Carmouche steps inside. She starts to turn the volume up just a bit. A front kick to the body connects for Shevchenko. Carmouche shoots in on a takedown and Shevchenko defends it very nicely. A leg kick lands for Shevchenko.

A nice combination from Shevchenko, but the only significant strike that lands is the leg kick at the end. Shevchenko rips off a nice spinning back-first and follows it up with some nice shots. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Carmouche lands a nice kick to the body. Shevchenko lands a left hand at the end of a combination. She also gets a nice leg kick in as well. A lot of leg kicks and feints from both women throughout the fight. It has been pretty uneventful for the most part. Shevchenko uncorks a big combination that drops Carmouche, but Shevchenko is unwilling to meet her on the canvas.

The referee stands Carmouche up. Shevchenko strikes into the pocket, they lock up, and Shevchenko uses Carmouche’s weight against her to get top position as they fall to the canvas. Short shots are exchanged by both women on the ground to end the round.

Round 4:

A very nice combination connects for Shevchenko. Carmouche stumbles on her way in on a takedown and Shevchenko pounces on top of her. Carmouche has Shevchenko in mission control, mixing in heel shots to Shevchenko’s rear. Position battling for the most part on the ground. The referee breaks up the action and returns them to the feet.

A spinning back-fist drops Carmouche as she comes in, and Shevchenko has a front lock on Carmouche on the ground. Shevchenko threatens a choke to get her way into side control. Carmouche gets half guard beautifully. The round comes to an end.

Round 5:

Leg kicks are exchanged and the fight gets tossed to the ground again with Shevchenko into Carmouche’s full guard. Shevchenko grinds away at Carmouche, working her against the cage. Not much action going on, just position battling and short shots from both women. Shevchenko passes into half guard and lands a nice elbow. Shevchenko is desperately trying to pass into full mount but can’t do it. Shevchenko postures up, lands some shots, and stands on her feet to end the round and fight.

Official Result: Valentina Shevchenko def. Liz Carmouche via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)