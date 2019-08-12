UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts: Valentina Shevchenko Leads The Pack

Spread the word!













UFC Uruguay took place over the weekend. In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully retained her strap against Liz Carmouche.

In the co-main event of the night, Vicente Luque took home a very close split decision win over Mike Perry. After the fight, Perry’s nose was absolutely mangled after eating a late knee to the face. Aside from the two featured bouts, there were a ton of other great finishes on the card.

The UFC Reebok fighter payouts have been announced, with Shevchenko leading the pack at $40,000. Check out the full list of payouts below.

UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts

Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000

def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000

def. Mike Perry: $10,000

def. Humberto Bandenay: $4,000

def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000

def. Oskar Piechota: $4,000

def. Bobby Moffett: $3,500

def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500

def. Aleksei Kunchenko: $3,500

def. Tecia Torres: $10,000

def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500

def. Geraldo de Freitas: $3,500

def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500

def. Polyana Viana: $4,000

What do you think about Shevchenko leading the UFC Uruguay Reebok payouts?