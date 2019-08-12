UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts: Valentina Shevchenko Leads The Pack

UFC Uruguay took place over the weekend. In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully retained her strap against Liz Carmouche.
In the co-main event of the night, Vicente Luque took home a very close split decision win over Mike Perry. After the fight, Perry’s nose was absolutely mangled after eating a late knee to the face. Aside from the two featured bouts, there were a ton of other great finishes on the card.
The UFC Reebok fighter payouts have been announced, with Shevchenko leading the pack at $40,000. Check out the full list of payouts below.
UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts
- Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000
def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000
- Vicente Luque: $10,000
def. Mike Perry: $10,000
- Eduardo Garagorri: $3,500
def. Humberto Bandenay: $4,000
- Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000
def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000
- Rodolfo Vieira: $3,500
def. Oskar Piechota: $4,000
- Enrique Barzola: $5,000
def. Bobby Moffett: $3,500
- Ciryl Gane: $3,500
def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500
- Gilbert Burns: $10,000
def. Aleksei Kunchenko: $3,500
- Marina Rodriguez: $3,500
def. Tecia Torres: $10,000
- Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500
def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500
- Chris Gutierrez: $3,500
def. Geraldo de Freitas: $3,500
- Alex Da Silva: $3,500
def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500
- Veronica Macedo: $4,000
def. Polyana Viana: $4,000
What do you think about Shevchenko leading the UFC Uruguay Reebok payouts?
