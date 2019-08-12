UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts: Valentina Shevchenko Leads The Pack

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Valentina Shevchenko
Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports
UFC Uruguay took place over the weekend. In the main event of the night, UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko successfully retained her strap against Liz Carmouche.

In the co-main event of the night, Vicente Luque took home a very close split decision win over Mike Perry. After the fight, Perry’s nose was absolutely mangled after eating a late knee to the face. Aside from the two featured bouts, there were a ton of other great finishes on the card.

The UFC Reebok fighter payouts have been announced, with Shevchenko leading the pack at $40,000. Check out the full list of payouts below.

UFC Uruguay Reebok Payouts

  • Valentina Shevchenko: $40,000
    def. Liz Carmouche: $30,000
  • Vicente Luque: $10,000
    def. Mike Perry: $10,000
  • Eduardo Garagorri: $3,500
    def. Humberto Bandenay: $4,000
  • Volkan Oezdemir: $5,000
    def. Ilir Latifi: $10,000
  • Rodolfo Vieira: $3,500
    def. Oskar Piechota: $4,000
  • Enrique Barzola: $5,000
    def. Bobby Moffett: $3,500
  • Ciryl Gane: $3,500
    def. Raphael Pessoa: $3,500
  • Gilbert Burns: $10,000
    def. Aleksei Kunchenko: $3,500
  • Marina Rodriguez: $3,500
    def. Tecia Torres: $10,000
  • Rogerio Bontorin: $3,500
    def. Raulian Paiva: $3,500
  • Chris Gutierrez: $3,500
    def. Geraldo de Freitas: $3,500
  • Alex Da Silva: $3,500
    def. Kazula Vargas: $3,500
  • Veronica Macedo: $4,000
    def. Polyana Viana: $4,000

What do you think about Shevchenko leading the UFC Uruguay Reebok payouts?