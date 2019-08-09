UFC Uruguay Ceremonial Weigh-In Video

Spread the word!













UFC Uruguay is quickly approaching and the ceremonial weigh-ins streaming from is live now.

The time is nearly here. are set to throw down in one of the year’s most awaited fights in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., August 10, 2019) UFC Uruguay event.

UFC Uruguay (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 14) is set to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 p.m. ET.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche in a women’s flyweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri in a featherweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout, Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout, Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett in a featherweight bout.

The fighters made weight at today’s early weigh-ins so now all that’s left is for the athletes to face off at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Join us for the video streaming live at today:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (125.5) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Humberto Bandenay (146) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)