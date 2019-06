Spread the word!













In the co-main event of UFC Stockholm, English knockout artist Jimi Manuwa takes on Aleksandar Rakic.

Round 1:

Rakic lands a HELLACIOUS head kick on Manuwa and he is out cold. That’s all she wrote. Amazing!

Official Result: Aleksandar Rakic def. Jimi Manuwa via R1 KO (head kick, 0:42)