Dricus Du Plessis Explains Why The UFC Should NOT Book Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has voiced his disinterest in a potential heavyweight title unification fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, a bout widely anticipated by MMA fans. Speaking during an interview, du Plessis explained his reasoning, which stems from his admiration for both fighters and a desire to preserve their legacies.

Dricus Du Plessis on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Du Plessis praised Aspinall as a “phenomenal” fighter with exceptional skills in grappling, wrestling, and striking—qualities rarely seen in the heavyweight division. He also acknowledged Jones’ dominance, describing him as “years ahead of everybody” in the sport.

However, du Plessis emphasized that he does not want either fighter to suffer a loss. I don’t need to see Jon Jones fight Aspinall because I don’t want either one of them to lose,” he stated. He expressed a wish for Jones, 38, to retire unbeaten, preserving his legendary status while allowing Aspinall to emerge as the next big star in the division. Dricus Du Plessis said:

“I don’t need to see it—because the world wants to see this. Jon Jones—because I love Aspinall. I think he’s phenomenal. He’s in the heavyweight division, he has grappling, wrestling, and incredible striking—you don’t see that with heavyweights. Jon Jones is years ahead of everybody, especially at heavyweight—until Aspinall came along. “I mean, we saw what he did with Ciryl Gane. And now, Aspinall is young, he’s hungry. You have Jones, who is definitely at the end of his career—what is he, 38 years old? I don’t need to see this, ’cause he’s never been beaten. So I don’t need to see Jon Jones fight Aspinall, because I don’t want either one of them to lose. I want Jon Jones to retire unbeaten.”

While du Plessis’ stance is rooted in respect for both fighters, it contrasts sharply with the excitement surrounding this potential matchup. Many fans view Jones vs. Aspinall as one of the most compelling fights that could happen in MMA today.

UFC President Dana White has also expressed interest in making the bout happen, calling it potentially “the biggest fight in history.” However, Jon Jones himself has been noncommittal about facing Aspinall, citing concerns about legacy and reportedly setting a high financial demand for the fight.

Despite du Plessis’ reservations, the possibility of this blockbuster showdown remains a central topic in the UFC heavyweight division.