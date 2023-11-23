Ex-UFC Star Calls out Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for alleged steroid use: ‘You’re Liver King all over again’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s appearance on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience certainly came out of left field.

Especially when you consider that the long-time UFC announcer recently accused the WWE Superstar of using steroids. Rogan even went so far as to suggest that ‘The Rock‘ issue an apology video similar to that of the ‘Liver King’ late last year.

‘Liver King’ (real name Brian Johnson) paraded around his “ancestral lifestyle” of living that included organ-eating and his nine “ancestral tenets”: sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, bond.

Apparently, he forgot to mention the tenth tenet; a whole lot of steroids.

Chael Sonnen Says ‘The Rock’ is No Better than the ‘Liver King’

Once outed, ‘Liver King’ saw his popularity drop exponentially. So what exactly makes ‘The Rock’ different? According to three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, absolutely nothing.

“Steroids, which is something ‘The Rock’ has denied,” former UFC headliner Chael Sonnen told his YouTube subscribers. “His father denied, his uncle has denied, the whole family has denied. It’s one of those things. In all fairness, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal if you weren’t out there telling people about nutrition and telling people about your diet, telling people about your workouts. “As soon as you start doing that and try to influence and motivate and bring people along the journey but you lie to them about the journey, right? I mean, he’s ‘Liver King.’ You’re ‘Liver King’ all over again. It’s the exact same thing” (h/t MMA Mania)

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in all of entertainment. Aside from his history as the most electrifying man in sports entertainment, ‘The Rock’ is one of the highest-grossing stars on the silver screen. He is also the co-owner of the XFL football league and owns his own closing line, Project Rock, which secured a sponsorship deal with the UFC last year, much to the chagrin of fighters.