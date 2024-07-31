UFC Sphere tickets reach astounding price level for UFC 306

Set to host a massive pay-per-view card at the Las Vegas Sphere in September for UFC 306 – fans and pundits across social media have hit out at the promotion for their massive ticket price and fees to attend the unique venue in ‘Sin City’.

Set to bring the Octagon ‘Downunder’ next month for a UFC 305 card topped by a middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis, and former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya – the promotion will then return to North American for a flagship setting in September.

Landing with a doubleheader of championship fights as the Las Vegas Sphere for a UFC 306 card, the undisputed bantamweight title is up for grabs as undisputed titleholder, Sean O’Malley takes on surging Georgian star, Merab Dvalishvili.

And sharing the Octagon for a third time in their second consecutive Noche UFC showing, undisputed flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso takes on former dominant gold holder, Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy matchup.

UFC 306 tickets reach astronomical price

Receiving flak for firstly – the main card setup for Noche UFC – which is sponsored by Riyadh Season, the promotion has now also been hit out at fans and pundits alike, after presale ticket prices showed a huge fee to take in the action in September at UFC 306.

“Ticket prices to the Sphere are criminal,” A user on X commented. “Cheapest presale ticket is $2,250,00 + fees. #Noche UFC | #UFC306

Ticket prices to the Sphere are criminal.



Cheapest presale ticket is $2,250.00 + Fees. #NocheUFC | #UFC306 pic.twitter.com/mlGsoDoGHM — Delinquent MMA (@DelinquentMMA) July 30, 2024

“Cheapest tickets I’m seeing for UFC/Sphere is $2,7000,” Fight Oracle posted. “Say it’s scaled for 18,000 and the average ticket is $3,500, that’s $63 million. Which is the main reason I’m calling BS on the Sphere being one and done. Especially with Dana saying MGM has been disrespectful for 2 decades.”

Cheapest tickets I’m seeing for UFC/Sphere is $2700.

Say it’s scaled for 18,000 and the average ticket is $3500, that’s $63 million.

Which is the main reason I’m calling BS on the sphere being one and done. Especially with Dana saying MGM has been disrespectful for 2 decades — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) July 30, 2024

“If you are paying $3,000 per ticket to sit back here at the UFC’s Sphere event, I guess my only question is: exactly what great crime is behind the great fortune that your inherited,” Ben Fowlkes posted on his X account.