UFC Singapore Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC Singapore (UFC Fight Night 132) is set to take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018 in Kallang, Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 8 a.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass at 4:30 a.m. ET.

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout will headline this event while Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Jessica Eye vs. Jessica-Rose Clark in a female flyweight bout and Li Jingliang vs. Daichi Abe in a welterweight bout.

Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan in a bantamweight bout will headline the preliminary card portion of this event.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Singapore on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 8 a.m. ET)

Donald Cerrone (171) vs. Leon Edwards (170)

Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)

Jessica-Rose Clark (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Daichi Abe (170.5) vs. Li Jingliang (170)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4:30 a.m. ET)

Teruto Ishihara (136) vs. Petr Yan (136)

Felipe Arantes (136) vs. Song Yadong (135)

Rolando Dy (146) vs. Shane Young (146)

Hector Aldana (169) vs. Song Kenan (170.5)

Shinsho Anzai (171) vs. Jake Matthews (171)

Viviane Pereira (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Naoki Inoue (124) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Jenel Lausa (126) vs. Ulka Sasaki (126)

Melinda Fabian (124) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (125.5)