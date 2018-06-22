UFC Singapore Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. June 23, 2018) the UFC will be live from Kallang, Singapore for a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card.

In the main event former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will take on up-and-coming 170-pound prospect Leon Edwards. Edwards is looking to put himself on the map with a victory over Cerrone.

The co-main will see light heavyweight prospect Tyson Pedro take on former interim 205-pound title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. You can check out the full UFC Singapore fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:

Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 8 A.M. ET):

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards

Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux Women’s flyweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Jessica Eye

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Jessica Eye Welterweight: Daichi Abe vs. Li Jingliang

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4:30 A.M. ET):

Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan

Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan Featherweight: Felipe Arantes vs. Song Yadong

Felipe Arantes vs. Song Yadong Featherweight: Rolando Dy vs. Shane Young

Rolando Dy vs. Shane Young Welterweight: Hector Aldana vs. Song Kenan

Hector Aldana vs. Song Kenan Welterweight: Shinsho Anzai vs. Jake Matthews

Shinsho Anzai vs. Jake Matthews Women’s strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Viviane Pereira

Yan Xiaonan vs. Viviane Pereira Flyweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Matt Schnell

Naoki Inoue vs. Matt Schnell Flyweight: Jenel Lausa vs. Ulka Sasaki