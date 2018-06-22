UFC Singapore Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow morning (Sat. June 23, 2018) the UFC will be live from Kallang, Singapore for a great mixed martial arts (MMA) card.
In the main event former UFC lightweight title challenger Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will take on up-and-coming 170-pound prospect Leon Edwards. Edwards is looking to put himself on the map with a victory over Cerrone.
The co-main will see light heavyweight prospect Tyson Pedro take on former interim 205-pound title challenger Ovince Saint Preux. You can check out the full UFC Singapore fight card, start time and information on how to watch here below:
Main Card (UFC Fight Pass, 8 A.M. ET):
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Leon Edwards
- Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Ovince Saint Preux
- Women’s flyweight: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Jessica Eye
- Welterweight: Daichi Abe vs. Li Jingliang
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass, 4:30 A.M. ET):
- Bantamweight: Teruto Ishihara vs. Petr Yan
- Featherweight: Felipe Arantes vs. Song Yadong
- Featherweight: Rolando Dy vs. Shane Young
- Welterweight: Hector Aldana vs. Song Kenan
- Welterweight: Shinsho Anzai vs. Jake Matthews
- Women’s strawweight: Yan Xiaonan vs. Viviane Pereira
- Flyweight: Naoki Inoue vs. Matt Schnell
- Flyweight: Jenel Lausa vs. Ulka Sasaki
