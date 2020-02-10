UFC Selling Replicas Of Jorge Masvidal’s BMF Belt

Spread the word!













You can now purchase your very own replica of Jorge Masvidal’s BMF title for a limited time.

Following his successful return against Anthony Pettis in August, Nate Diaz challenged Masvidal to see who the baddest motherf*cker was. The UFC cashed in on the matchup as the pair headlined Madison Square Garden for UFC 244 in November.

A special one-time BMF belt was even made for the fight with UFC president Dana White claiming it cost $50,000 to design.

Although the fight ended in controversial fashion due to a doctor stoppage, Masvidal was dominant throughout the three rounds and ended up becoming crowned the inaugural BMF champion.

And you can now purchase the belt for a limited time on UFCStore.com which is selling it for a steep $850.

“The ‘BMF’ Replica Belt is a limited offer so don’t miss your chance to own a piece of UFC history,” the product description reads. “Photos of belt shown are of actual belt and not the replica belt offered. This truly is a ‘Bad Mother F*#@ing’ belt!!! It’s a one a kind, and it takes a BMF to own one!”

White had previously claimed the BMF was a one-off title but with Conor McGregor claiming he wanted the belt, there is certainly a possibility we could see the BMF title defended.

If not, McGregor could simply just buy one as well.

Will you be buying the BMF replica title?



