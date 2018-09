UFC Sao Paulo Medical Suspensions: Anders Sidelined After Collapse

This past weekend’s (Sat. September 22, 2018) UFC Sao Paulo event saw several excellent bouts.

In the main event, Thiago Santos beat Eryk Anders into exhaustion for a TKO victory. Anders survived the third round, but was too tired to make it to his corner and collapsed on the canvas.

Alex Oliveira put on a quick performance against Carlo Pedersoli, knocking him out in 39 seconds. Also, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira returned to the win column with a knockout win over Sam Alvey.

Several fighters suffered some devastating losses in Brazil, and we have the full medical suspension list from the event here (via MMA Fighting):