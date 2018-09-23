Twitter Reacts To Eryk Anders Collapsing In Between Rounds At UFC Sao Paulo

Last night (Sat. September 22, 2018) the UFC was in Sao Paulo, Brazil from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

In the main event of the night, Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders collided in a light heavyweight bout. Anders really tried to impose his wrestling, and Santos showed off his superior striking ability. In the end, Santos unloaded a barrage of elbows and hammer fists on Anders, who was attempting a takedown.

Although Anders survived the round, he wasn’t able to walk across the Octagon back to his corner. He collapsed and laid down on the canvas, forcing the referee to call the action off.

Here’s how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the ordeal on Twitter:

I just hope Anders is okay. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 23, 2018

What a dramatic finish. Anders couldn't get up and walk across the Octagon. Santos is your winner! Terrific fight. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 23, 2018

What a ******* barn burner by both men!! @ufc — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 23, 2018

What a main event ! @danawhite — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 23, 2018

Santos gets the win, Anders gets points for heart! #UFCSP — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) September 23, 2018

Anders collapses on his way to his corner after the round. Never quit. All heart. Respect. But he wasn't ready for Santos (via TKO). #UFCSaoPaulo pic.twitter.com/oAhniflHyt — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) September 23, 2018

Anders collapses twice trying to get to his corner. Warrior. But Marc Goddard waves the fight off. ABSOLUTELY THE RIGHT CALL. I'm sure there are deranged morons out there thinking because Anders wasn't beaten into submission, the fight should've continued. Nope. Good call. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) September 23, 2018

Not going to lie. Anders collapsing twice trying to get to his stool and continue fighting was uncomfortable to watch. Why did they keep trying to get him there after the first time? — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) September 23, 2018