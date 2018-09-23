Twitter Reacts To Eryk Anders Collapsing In Between Rounds At UFC Sao Paulo

By
Jon Fuentes
-
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Last night (Sat. September 22, 2018) the UFC was in Sao Paulo, Brazil from the Ginásio do Ibirapuera.

In the main event of the night, Thiago Santos and Eryk Anders collided in a light heavyweight bout. Anders really tried to impose his wrestling, and Santos showed off his superior striking ability. In the end, Santos unloaded a barrage of elbows and hammer fists on Anders, who was attempting a takedown.

Although Anders survived the round, he wasn’t able to walk across the Octagon back to his corner. He collapsed and laid down on the canvas, forcing the referee to call the action off.

Here’s how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the ordeal on Twitter:

NEXT: UFC Sao Paulo Bonuses: Santos & Anders Bank Extra $50K

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR