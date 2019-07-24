UFC San Antonio’s James Vick Moving Up To Welterweight

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight James Vick is finally making the move up to 170 pounds.

Vick suffered his third defeat in a row when he was knocked out by Dan Hooker in their UFC San Antonio lightweight contest his past weekend. Two of those losses were via knockout and “The Texecutioner” finally decided to make the move up as a result.

The 32-year-old is a huge lightweight standing at 6’3” and the weight cut to 155 has never been easy. However, Vick is not blaming any of his recent losses on the weight cut either:

“This isn’t some emotional post because I just took another loss,” Vick wrote on social media. “I don’t feel this way because of losing but in my opinion it’s the opposite, I’ve been losing because I feel like this. Thank you so much to the people that have supported me. I have received so many great messages from truly good people who care about me and have showed nothing but love and support. To my friends and fans thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything.

“To update everyone I will be moving up to 170 next fight. Cutting weight is not easy and has really sucked these past few years. However, I WILL NOT do what so many others have done and blame my losses on weight cuts or use it as a crutch.”

Many lightweights have found success in moving up such as Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chiesa. Maybe Vick will find better success in what has slowly become a stacked welterweight division.

Who do you want to see Vick face at 170?