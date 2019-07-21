UFC San Antonio Results: Dan Hooker Sleeps James Vick

Spread the word!













Next up on our UFC San Antonio main card is a lightweight matchup between Dan Hooker and James Vick.

Round 1:

Both men exchange leg kicks to start. Hooker tags Vick with a 1-2. More hard leg kicks from Hooker but Vick lands a very nice straight right hand. Hooker catches Vick with a lead hook.

Hooker catches Vick with a left hook off of a faint that knocks Vick out. Hooker pours on with some ground-and-pound and that’s it.

Official Result: Dan Hooker def. James Vick via R1 KO (punches, 2:33)