UFC San Antonio Betting Odds: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Leon Edwards

This weekend (Sat. July 20, 2019) UFC San Antonio will take place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

In the main event of the night, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos takes on Leon Edwards at 170 pounds. Also, heavyweights Walt Harris and Aleksei Oleinik will collide in the co-main event. Ex-NFL star Greg Hardy also returns against Juan Adams at heavyweight.

Dan Hooker and James Vick will meet in what should be a fun lightweight scrap. Alexander Hernandez hopes to bounce back after a stunning defeat to Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone when he faces Francisco Trinaldo. And Ben Rothwell will take on ex-heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

If you’d like to put some money on this weekend’s fights, we got you covered with the UFC San Antonio betting odds. Check them out below (via MMA Mania):

Main Card:

Leon Edwards (-120) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (EVEN)

Walt Harris (-145) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+125)

Juan Adams (-115) vs. Greg Hardy (-105)

Dan Hooker (-140) vs. James Vick (+120)

Alexander Hernandez (-175) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (+155)

Ben Rothwell (-185) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+160)

Preliminary Card:

Alex Caceres (-145) vs. Steven Peterson (+125)

Irene Aldana (-155) vs. Raquel Pennington (+135)

Klidson Abreu (-160) vs. Sam Alvey (+140)

Jennifer Maia (-130) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+110)

Ray Borg (-235) vs. Gabriel Silva (+195)

Jin Soo Son (-200) vs. Mario Bautista (+170)

Domingo Pilarte (-320) vs. Felipe Colares (+260)

What do you think about the odds for the event? Will you be placing any bets?