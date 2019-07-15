UFC Sacramento Salaries: Urijah Faber Banks Big Bucks

Spread the word!













Urijah Faber had a successful return from retirement at UFC Sacramento this past weekend, and he was also paid handsomely in the process.

Faber shocked the combat sport world when he knocked out Ricky Simon in the first round of their UFC Sacramento bantamweight co-headliner. It was the Sacramento native’s first fight in nearly three years and he now could be in a position to challenge for the bantamweight title next.

Even if this was a one-off, Faber certainly got his money’s worth as he banked an event-high $340,000 according to MMA Junkie. Simon, on the other hand, only took home $23,000. The second-highest earner on the night was featherweight contender Josh Emmett, who took home $98,000 after knocking out Mirsad Bektic.

Germaine de Randamie, meanwhile, earned $90,000 for her knockout of Aspen Ladd in the headliner. You can see the full salaries below (Performance of the Night bonuses not included):

Germain de Randamie: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus)

def. Aspen Ladd: $35,000 Urijah Faber: $340,000 (includes $170,000 win bonus)

def. Ricky Simon: $23,000 Josh Emmett: $98,000 (includes $49,000 win bonus)

def. Mirsad Bektic: $38,000 Karl Roberson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

def. Wellington Turman: $12,000 Marvin Vettori: $40,000 (includes $20,000 win bonus)

def. Cezar Ferreira: $45,000 John Allan: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Mike Rodriguez: $20,000 Andre Fili: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Sheymon Moraes: $21,000 Julianna Pena: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Nicco Montano: $30,000 Ryan Hall: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Darren Elkins: $62,000 Jonathan Martinez: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus)

def. Liu Pingyuan: $14,000 Brianna Van Buren: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Livinha Souza: $12,000 Benito Lopez: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

Were you surprised by these salaries?