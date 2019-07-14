UFC Sacramento Highlights: Josh Emmett Lays Waste To Mirsad Bektic

Spread the word!













Earlier tonight (Sat. July 13, 2019) Josh Emmett took on Mirsad Bektic on the UFC Sacramento main card.

Emmett has established himself as one of the hardest hitters at 145 pounds, so it came as no surprise to anyone when he once again picked up an early knockout win over Bektic. Emmett popped off a beautiful jab that dropped Bektic to the canvas. Bektic tried to recover and get the single leg, but Emmett, who has some tremendous grappling as well, was able to finish the fight on the ground.

Check out the finish here:

Dropped 'em with the jab, finished 'em with the GnP 👊@JoshEmmettUFC gets the finish at #UFCSacramento! pic.twitter.com/da4xDkytk9 — UFC (@ufc) July 14, 2019

