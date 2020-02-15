UFC Rio Rancho Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tonight (Sat. February 15, 2020) UFC Rio Rancho goes down from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
In the main event of the night, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head-to-head. The winner could very well be next in line to challenge Jon Jones for the 205-pound championship. Also, in the co-main event, welterweights Michel Pereira and Diego Sanchez will meet inside of the Octagon.
The UFC has compiled a great card for the Rio Rancho crowd to enjoy. Check out the UFC Rio Rancho full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.
UFC Rio Rancho Full Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Diego Sanchez
- Women’s flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Montana De La Rosa
- Lightweight: Kazula Vargas vs. Brok Weaver
- Catchweight (128 pounds): Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg
- Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Lando Vannata
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):
- Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Jim Miller
- Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend
- Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Casey Kenney
- Women’s bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young
- Women’s flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva
