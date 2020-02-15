UFC Rio Rancho Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Spread the word!













Tonight (Sat. February 15, 2020) UFC Rio Rancho goes down from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In the main event of the night, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head-to-head. The winner could very well be next in line to challenge Jon Jones for the 205-pound championship. Also, in the co-main event, welterweights Michel Pereira and Diego Sanchez will meet inside of the Octagon.

The UFC has compiled a great card for the Rio Rancho crowd to enjoy. Check out the UFC Rio Rancho full fight card, start time, and information on how to watch below.

UFC Rio Rancho Full Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Diego Sanchez

Women's flyweight: Mara Romero Borella vs. Montana De La Rosa

Lightweight: Kazula Vargas vs. Brok Weaver

Catchweight (128 pounds): Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Lightweight: Yancy Medeiros vs. Lando Vannata

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Bantamweight: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Jim Miller

Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Casey Kenney

Women's bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young

Women's flyweight: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

What do you think about the UFC Rio Rancho full fight card?