UFC Rio Rancho Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set

The UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results are in, as the light heavyweight main event between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz is set.

In the co-main event, welterweights Michel Pereira and Diego Sanchez will go head-to-head. All the action will go down from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Early this morning, all the fighters involved on tomorrow’s (Sat. February 15, 2020) card stepped on the scale to weigh-in.

Check out the UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results below, and video, courtesy of MMA Junkie.

UFC Rio Rancho Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET):

Corey Anderson (205) vs. Jan Blachowicz (206)

Michel Pereira (170) vs. Diego Sanchez (171)

Mara Romero Borella (125) vs. Montana De La Rosa (126)

Kazula Vargas (156) vs. Brok Weaver (156)

Rogerio Bontorin (126) vs. Ray Borg (128)*

Yancy Medeiros (155) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET):

Tim Means (171) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (171)

John Dodson (133.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

Scott Holtzman (156) vs. Jim Miller (156)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Dequan Townsend (202)

Merab Dvalishvili (136) vs. Casey Kenney (135.5)

Macy Chiasson (135) vs. Shanna Young (134)

Mark De La Rosa (126) vs. Raulian Paiva (126)

*- fighter missed weight

What do you think about the UFC Rio Rancho weigh-in results?